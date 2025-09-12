Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Down 15.3% – Here’s What Happened

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 150.60 ($2.05). Approximately 29,118,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,257% from the average daily volume of 2,146,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.80 ($2.41).

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 203.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31. The firm has a market cap of £627.98 million, a PE ratio of -2,010.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 149.76.

In related news, insider Martin Copeland purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 161 per share, with a total value of £72,450. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

