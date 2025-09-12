BROOKFIELD Corp ON Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 658,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in NIKE were worth $41,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average is $67.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

