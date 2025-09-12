Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Down 15.3% – Time to Sell?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) dropped 15.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 150.60 ($2.05). Approximately 29,118,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,257% from the average daily volume of 2,146,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.80 ($2.41).

SQZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 price target on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 168.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £627.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,010.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, insider Martin Copeland bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 per share, with a total value of £72,450. Corporate insiders own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

