Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Down 13.5% – Should You Sell?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 153.86 ($2.09). 27,882,211 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,203% from the average session volume of 2,139,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.80 ($2.41).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 203.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Serica Energy

Serica Energy Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of £627.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,010.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In other news, insider Martin Copeland bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 161 per share, for a total transaction of £72,450. 63.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Serica Energy

(Get Free Report)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.