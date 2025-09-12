SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Bought by Fortitude Financial LLC

Fortitude Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Fortitude Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fortitude Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 353,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 544,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after acquiring an additional 18,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $42.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $42.73. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

