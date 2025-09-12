SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Acquired by Compass Financial Services Inc

Compass Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Compass Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Compass Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,724 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 94.1% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,125,000 after acquiring an additional 869,311 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,732,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,653,000 after acquiring an additional 583,587 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,392,000 after acquiring an additional 553,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 755,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,414,000 after acquiring an additional 397,558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $102.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $103.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.80.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

