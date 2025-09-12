Compass Financial Services Inc Sells 480 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF $AAAU

Compass Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAAU. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,954,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,671,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $35.90 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

