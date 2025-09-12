Stanley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Stanley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up 3.7% of Stanley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stanley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $18,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 242.0% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Melius Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Melius raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 in the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $135.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.36. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.