Birchbrook Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Birchbrook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Birchbrook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Birchbrook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $120.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.79. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

