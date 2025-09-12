BROOKFIELD Corp ON Acquires 3,430 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Xylem by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 10,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 35,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.29.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $141.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.52. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $145.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

