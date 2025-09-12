Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Sold by Birchbrook Inc.

Birchbrook Inc. trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up about 0.8% of Birchbrook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Birchbrook Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Fortinet by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 3.5% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $80.89 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.13.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.03.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

