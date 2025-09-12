Optima Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 48,082 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 2.3% of Optima Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $73.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $75.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

