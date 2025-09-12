Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Purchased by Optima Capital LLC

Optima Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Optima Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Optima Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after acquiring an additional 738,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,776,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36,358.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,364,000 after purchasing an additional 587,919 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,305,000 after acquiring an additional 480,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after acquiring an additional 451,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.9%

VIG opened at $216.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $216.82. The firm has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.