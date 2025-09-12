SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Stock Holdings Trimmed by Optima Capital LLC

Optima Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,532 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489,573 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,394,006,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,237,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,806,000 after acquiring an additional 773,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,260,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,809 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.90. The company has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $77.46.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

