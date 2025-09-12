Optima Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF $MEAR

Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEAR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $929,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 184,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MEAR opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

