Voya Investment Management LLC Has $519.78 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,422,911 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365,389 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.6% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $519,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 32,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Birchbrook Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 3,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 174,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,027,222.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,281,257.36. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,099 shares of company stock worth $5,851,765 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

