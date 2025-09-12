Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,181,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,018,675 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of JD.com worth $213,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 18,062,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,417,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,986,000 after purchasing an additional 295,900 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,399,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,872 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,811,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $197,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,700 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,625,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $160,366,000 after purchasing an additional 718,760 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Performance

JD opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Arete Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Arete lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JD

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.