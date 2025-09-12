Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 2,281 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,895,000 after buying an additional 5,040,373 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,438,000 after buying an additional 2,651,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after buying an additional 2,175,194 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,883,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,352,000 after buying an additional 2,005,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $140,348,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.66.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.