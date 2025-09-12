Real Talk Capital LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Real Talk Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.87 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.1636 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.