1248 Management LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,208,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,093,000 after buying an additional 724,493 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 104,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $978,880.80. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total transaction of $1,136,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 595,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,692,231.75. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,330 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $117.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.