1248 Management LLC Buys New Holdings in AECOM $ACM

1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,649 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 120.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in AECOM by 212.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in AECOM by 37.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $6,348,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

AECOM Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $127.64 on Friday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $128.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

