Peterson Wealth Management Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Peterson Wealth Management cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,725 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 2.2% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $33,000. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total transaction of $23,081,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at $34,008,788.94. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 569,422 shares of company stock valued at $106,629,618 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of PANW stock opened at $198.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.57, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.88. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.