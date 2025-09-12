eCIO Inc. Makes New $566,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 467.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $30.13 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.