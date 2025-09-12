7,561 Shares in Rayonier Inc. $RYN Bought by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,862,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,659,000 after buying an additional 456,363 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 30.0% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,203,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,195,000 after purchasing an additional 971,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,607,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,689,000 after purchasing an additional 118,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 13.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,515,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,127,000 after purchasing an additional 304,803 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on RYN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of RYN opened at $26.78 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Rayonier had a net margin of 68.53% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.