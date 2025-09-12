Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 960 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV trimmed its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.7% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,797,000 after buying an additional 226,246 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,458,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,115,000 after buying an additional 129,719 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,610,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,278,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,034,000 after buying an additional 1,824,120 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of BAC stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.