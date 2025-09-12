Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,440 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 3.3% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 46,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 38,519 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,174,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,563 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,814,000 after buying an additional 17,390 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 295.3% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $353.89 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $320.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $342.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.77.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

