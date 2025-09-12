eCIO Inc. Buys Shares of 3,180 Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,822,404.35. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of ACGL opened at $92.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Arch Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.27.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

