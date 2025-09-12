Blue Oak Capital LLC Sells 278 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF $JPUS

Blue Oak Capital LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Blue Oak Capital LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 26,429 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,031,000 after acquiring an additional 51,226 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3%

JPUS opened at $125.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $101.63 and a 12 month high of $125.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.49.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.