Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $145.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as high as $118.70 and last traded at $118.50, with a volume of 50792093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.28.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $113,559,824.56. Following the sale, the director owned 3,976,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,011,425.58. This represents a 21.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $45,761,993.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,355,381 shares of company stock valued at $539,335,586. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

