Blue Oak Capital LLC Has $205,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Blue Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 64.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,240,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,735,000 after acquiring an additional 499,981 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,102,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,063,000 after buying an additional 243,360 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,099,000 after buying an additional 241,600 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 30,586.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,545,000 after buying an additional 138,249 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $361.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.31. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $362.14.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

