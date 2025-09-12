Blue Oak Capital LLC Sells 1,196 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Blue Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Blue Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $62.89.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

