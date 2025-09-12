Militia Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total value of $10,817,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,236,182.56. The trade was a 21.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of LHX stock opened at $280.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.87. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $280.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LHX

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.