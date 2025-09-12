eCIO Inc. Buys Shares of 15,261 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises 0.3% of eCIO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.59.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

