Lynx Investment Advisory Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,433,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,453,000 after buying an additional 1,035,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,706,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $707,973,000 after purchasing an additional 519,075 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,762,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,367,000 after purchasing an additional 387,604 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9,555.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 333,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 329,761 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,286,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,931,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW stock opened at $105.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.54. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 56.76%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

