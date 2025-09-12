Lynx Investment Advisory Buys 4,565 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Lynx Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 359,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 73,548 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3,171.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 65,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 420.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,027 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.