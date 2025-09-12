Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 178,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 85,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Inomin Mines Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 4.44.
Inomin Mines Company Profile
Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
