ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 11.5% – Here’s Why

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.15 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 12.40 ($0.17). 41,889,082 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 442% from the average session volume of 7,734,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.13 ($0.15).
ImmuPharma Stock Up 15.2%
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.47 million, a PE ratio of -1,404.49 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current year.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
