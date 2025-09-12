ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 11.5% – Here’s Why

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.15 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 12.40 ($0.17). 41,889,082 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 442% from the average session volume of 7,734,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.13 ($0.15).

ImmuPharma Stock Up 15.2%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.47 million, a PE ratio of -1,404.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Get ImmuPharma alerts:

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.