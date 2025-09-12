Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.250-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.9 billion-$15.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.8 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.250-6.250 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.5%

DAL opened at $60.49 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%.The business had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,007,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,379.80. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $1,969,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,278.44. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,473 shares of company stock worth $7,663,496 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.