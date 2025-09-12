Cim LLC Has $417,000 Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF $PGF

Cim LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221,329 shares during the period. Cim LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 778.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 145.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000.

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.88 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

