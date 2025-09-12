Cim LLC Sells 499 Shares of iRadimed Corporation $IRMD

Cim LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in iRadimed were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRMD. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iRadimed by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRadimed by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iRadimed by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iRadimed by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iRadimed by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iRadimed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at iRadimed

In other news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $76,148.20. Following the sale, the director owned 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,951.80. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

iRadimed Trading Up 3.8%

iRadimed Dividend Announcement

Shares of IRMD opened at $74.27 on Friday. iRadimed Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $74.43. The company has a market cap of $944.71 million, a P/E ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

About iRadimed

(Free Report)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.