Fruth Investment Management Sells 200 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Fruth Investment Management reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $84.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average of $89.61. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $82.29 and a twelve month high of $106.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

