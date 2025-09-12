Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises about 2.5% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.8% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 407.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $332,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,750.44. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $258,955.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,657.84. The trade was a 11.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

