Cim LLC Decreases Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Cim LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,661,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $117.89 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.14.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.