Cim LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. $SKX

Cim LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 22,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.46.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE SKX opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.19. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 7.07%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

