Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 2.0% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $255.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.90.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.59 and a 200-day moving average of $186.52. The company has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.