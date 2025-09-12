Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $125.33 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $147.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.91.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.31.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. This trade represents a 27.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. This trade represents a 52.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,618,897 shares of company stock worth $1,428,008,024. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

