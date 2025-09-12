Cim LLC Decreases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Cim LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,822 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,261,243.20. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,604,634 shares of company stock worth $245,441,454. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $164.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.29. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $190.00. The company has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.88, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

