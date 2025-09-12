Cim LLC Grows Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 181,545 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,695,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,041 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 405.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,769,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,872,000 after buying an additional 21,473,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,398,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,308 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,566,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,388,000 after purchasing an additional 63,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,265,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after acquiring an additional 109,888 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

PDBC stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

