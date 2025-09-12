Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 64 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 37,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 14,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

VDC stock opened at $220.07 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $202.96 and a twelve month high of $226.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.16.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

