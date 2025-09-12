The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,573,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,135,000 after acquiring an additional 65,924 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Clorox by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,133,000 after acquiring an additional 34,655 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,361,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,512,000 after buying an additional 94,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,157,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,406,000 after buying an additional 41,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,115,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,213,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX stock opened at $124.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $116.53 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.07%.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clorox from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $142.18.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

